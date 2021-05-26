BBB: RC BOE approves budget, holds off on building plan proposal

The Roane County School Board met Tuesday night, first for a work session and then in a special called meeting.

During the meeting itself, School Board members voted to approve the approximately $85 million-dollar budget for the coming fiscal year, but held off on making another important decision. Board members decided to wait to consider passage of a $108 million school renovation and building plan until they can meet with County Commissioners in a joint work session.

Talked about for years, and rejected once by the full Commission, the proposed plan calls for construction of a new Roane County High School in Kingston and another one combining Rockwood and Harriman Highs into one facility.

As BBB-TV points out, any action taken by the school board on this plan will have to be approved by the Commission due to the additional funding that would be needed, as officials say it would more than likely require a slight tax increase to fund it .

