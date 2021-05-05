BBB: Harriman parts ways with City Manager

As first reported by our partners at BBB-TV, Harriman finds itself in search of a new City Manager after the City Council voted to part ways with Kevin Helms.

BBB reports that Helms’ annual performance review was on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, but the Council instead went into executive session with newly-appointed City Attorney Tom McFarland. After emerging from the closed-door meeting, a motion was made to part ways with Helms “on good terms.”

BBB reports that Helms, who had been Harriman City Manager for almost six years, will be paid 90 days worth of salary—including several weeks of vacation time—and provided with a letter from the city stating that his departure was “on good terms.”

City officials expressed appreciation for his time as City Manager, but did not give any specific reason for the decision.

BBB reports that in 2019 Helms was placed on administrative leave after he voiced his displeasure over that year’s performance review.

The search for a new city manager will begin immediately.