Auction vehicles up for sale

Two vehicles are currently listed on the City of Clinton’s GovDeals auction website.

Bidding ends Saturday, May 8th at approximately 8pm.

According to the city’s announcement, a 2006 Hyundai Azera Limited, and a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer 4-Door 4WD are up for bid.

For pictures, additional auction information and to place bids, visit https://www.govdeals.com/index.cfm?fa=Main.AdvSearchResultsNew&kWord=clinton,%20tn&whichForm=vehicle&searchPg=Main