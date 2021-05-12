ASAP Ambassadors work to keep prom, graduation season safe, sober

(ASAP of Anderson) In the United States, 33% of alcohol-related traffic fatalities among teens happen during the months of April-June, which is typically when proms and graduations are held across the country. In Anderson County, many teenagers are celebrating the end of the school year with special events like prom and seniors are getting ready to begin a new chapter in their lives after graduation. But in order to have a safe celebration, it is important that drugs and alcohol are not a part of the festivities. The ASAP Youth Ambassador Coalition, which consists of students from Anderson County, Clinton, and Oak Ridge high schools, are encouraging other teenagers to be safe and sober this spring.

Ambassadors are promoting the “I AM ONE” campaign which urges youth not to consume alcohol or other drugs and adults not to provide it to minors. A selfie studio was set up at Clinton and Anderson County’s proms and will be at Oak Ridge High School’s Graduation Celebration in late May where students take photos with fun props like oversized sunglasses, crowns and cowboy hats. They also designed banners to hang in at their schools and distributed teen resource cards and I AM ONE keychains printed in school colors to all students as they exited prom.

The number one cause of death for teens is car accidents, and underage drunk drivers are involved in about 25% of those crashes, but ASAP wants to remind everyone that the dangers of underage drinking go past the road. Drinking can lead to decisions that cause harm and increase the risk of falls, drowning, suicide, and violence. It also can cause increased risk of being a victim of a violent crime or sexual assault, sexually transmitted infections and pregnancy.

ASAP Ambassador sponsors Stacey Pratt (left) and Ashley Freeberg (right) pose with Ambassadors Scarlett Ayers and Adyn Krause at Clinton High School’s Prom. (Photo submitted)

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration has created the “Talk. They Hear You” campaign to provide parents with interactive tools to help parents, caregivers, educators and communities to get informed, be prepared and take action to prevent underage drinking and other drug use. For more information about the campaign, get other resources for parents and teens, or find out how your teen can join the ASAP Youth Ambassador Coalition go to ASAPofAnderson.org or email [email protected].