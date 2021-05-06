Area scoreboard for 5/5

SPORTS SCOREBOARD, WEDNESDAY (5/5/21)

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Kingston 3 Union County 0…West 5 Coalfield 4.//

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

(D3AAA TOURNAMENT) Anderson County 15 Campbell County 0…Karns 7 Clinton 1. (Campbell County plays at Clinton Thursday in an elimination game, while Oak Ridge visits Central in another first round game.)//

SPHL PRESIDENT’S CUP PLAYOFF, FIRST ROUND (BEST-OF-3)

Game 1: Pensacola 5 Knoxville Ice Bears 2…PEN leads the series 1-0, and can close it out at home on Friday. If necessary, the decisive game three would be played Sunday back in Knoxville.

NHL

Columbus 4 Nashville 2//

NBA

Memphis 139 Minnesota 135//

SOUTHERN LEAGUE BASEBALL

Montgomery 3 Tennessee Smokies 1