Anderson crash kills Knox teen, injures two others

A Saturday night traffic accident in Anderson County’s Claxton community killed a Knox County teen and injured two others.

Anderson County District Attorney General Dave Clark said in a social media post Sunday that the crash involved a pickup truck carrying eight young people, some of whom may have been riding in the bed of the truck.

One girl, a graduating senior from Knox County’s Hardin Valley Academy, was killed, and two other teens were said to be seriously injured. The crash occurred on New Henderson Road at Henderson Bend Road, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. In his post, General Clark said that

there is an investigation into whether an establishment in Knox County may have served alcohol to one or more members of the group, who were reportedly out celebrating their graduations.

The THP is investigating the crash and we will pass along more information as it becomes available.

