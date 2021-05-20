Anderson County to host 13th annual Memorial Day program

(Submitted, AC Government) Leon Jaquet, director of Veterans Services, invites everyone to Anderson County’s 13th Annual Memorial Day Remembrance Program scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 31.

As in years past, the program will be conducted on the lawn in front of the Anderson County Courthouse, 100 North Main Street in Clinton.

This year’s program will include a color guard and speeches, and will end with a ceremonial laying of the wreath.

Jason Deel, Major, U.S. Army, Retired, will be the keynote speaker. County Mayor Terry Frank and State Representative John Ragan also will offer remarks.

The program will pay tribute to the men and women of the U.S. Military who have given of their lives to protect the freedoms we all enjoy every day.

“Memorial Day itself is sacred, and veterans need no reminder of the reason,” Jaquet said. “But what about the general public and, more importantly, the next generations?”

American Legion Post 172 and Mayor Frank are partnering to provide breakfast biscuits at 9:30 a.m. for those who arrive early.

Jaquet will join us Monday on “Ask Your Neighbor” beginning at approximately 10:15 am to discuss this year’s event and more.