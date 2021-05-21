AMSE back open as of today (May 21st)

The American Museum of Science and Energy in Oak Ridge is back open to the public, as of this morning. Closed since last year due to the pandemic, the Museum’s operating hours will be 9 am to 5 pm Mondays through Saturdays, and 1 to 5 pm on Sundays.

In their announcement Thursday, AMSE officials said that procedures to ensure the safety of guests, staff members and volunteers will continue to be in effect, including basing admission on a limited capacity of 50 visitors in each facility at a time, keeping social distancing guidelines in place and requiring visitors to wear masks while inside the museum.

Visitors will be requested to provide a phone number to aid in contact tracing.

Guests must answer the following questions:

Have you been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the past 14 days?

Are you experiencing a cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat?

Have you had a fever in the last 48 hours?

