American Legion Post 172 meets Monday the 10th

American Legion Post 172 will hold its monthly meeting at Monday, May 10th, at 6:30 pm at the Post Home, located at 436 Spring Street in Clinton. Discussions will include Final round of Officer Elections, building/property update, Fundraisers, VA updates and future plans.

ALL members and interested military veterans are invited to attend.

All members, and visitors, are requested to wear a mask and reminded that COVID-19 cleaning procedures and social distancing measures are in place at the Post home.

