ACSO deputy recovering after being struck by car

Jim Harris 3 hours ago

Two people, one of them an Anderson County Sheriff’s deputy, were hospitalized after a crash on Tri-County Boulevard in Oliver Springs late Saturday night.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, which investigated the accident, said it occurred at around 10:40 pm, when Deputy Stephen Carroll was directing traffic as part of a K-9 search of the area for a suspect. The THP says that a car driven by 38-year-old James Knox struck Carroll.

Both Deputy Carroll and the passenger in Knox’s vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sunday night, the ACSO posted on its Facebook page that Carroll is alert and said to be in good spirits as he recovers from surgery to repair the broken leg he sustained in the accident, which remains under investigation.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

