ACSO deputy recovering after being struck by car

Two people, one of them an Anderson County Sheriff’s deputy, were hospitalized after a crash on Tri-County Boulevard in Oliver Springs late Saturday night.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, which investigated the accident, said it occurred at around 10:40 pm, when Deputy Stephen Carroll was directing traffic as part of a K-9 search of the area for a suspect. The THP says that a car driven by 38-year-old James Knox struck Carroll.

Both Deputy Carroll and the passenger in Knox’s vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sunday night, the ACSO posted on its Facebook page that Carroll is alert and said to be in good spirits as he recovers from surgery to repair the broken leg he sustained in the accident, which remains under investigation.