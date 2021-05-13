ACS announces graduation schedule for Class of ’21

Graduation season officially kicks off in Anderson County this evening (Thursday, May 13th), as the Class of 2021 prepares to call it a high school career and move on to their next big things.

The first ceremony will be the graduation of the seniors at the Clinch River Community School. The celebration begins at 6 pm in the gymnasium of the school and is expected to last about one hour.

Next up will be the graduation ceremony for the Innovation Academy, which will begin at 7:30 pm in the auditorium of Anderson County High School. It, too, is scheduled to last one hour.

The Clinton High School graduation will take place at the Clinton High School City Football Field downtown Friday, May 14th (tomorrow) beginning at 7 pm. That ceremony will take approximately two hours, according to information from the school system.

The fourth and final graduation ceremony will be held next Friday, May 21st as seniors at Anderson County High School will receive their diplomas at the on-campus Maverick Stadium between 7 and 9 pm.

In case of rain or other forms of inclement weather, the two outdoor, high school ceremonies would be rescheduled for the same weekend, and you can see the full schedule by visiting www.acs.ac. Right now, though, it does not appear that those make-up dates will be needed with a dry weekend forecast ahead of us.

All graduation ceremonies will be streamed live by ACTV, which can be watched on Comcast Cable channel 95 and AT&T U-Verse channel 99 in Anderson County, online at www.andersoncounty.tv/live, on the “Anderson County Schools TN” Facebook page, the “@ACSchoolsTN” Twitter page, and the ACTV Apple TV and Roku apps.

Face coverings will recommended at all of the graduation ceremonies, but not required.

For more information, visit www.acs.ac.