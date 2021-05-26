ACHS FFA sends three teams to nationals

The Future Farmers of America at Anderson County High School has three teams headed to a national competition later this year.

The agronomy group placed first in the state competition. Agronomy is the science of soil management and crop production. The food science and environmental and natural resource teams also advanced to the national competition, set for this fall in Indiana. .

Two other ACHS FFA teams placed in the state competiition as well. The poultry team placed third in the state. The veterinary science team placed fifth in the state.

