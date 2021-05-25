AC reports fewer crimes, higher solve rates

Anderson County District Attorney General Dave Clark has released his office’s annual crime report for the county.

In 2007, Clark writes that Anderson County had 7,387 reported crimes. In 2019, the most recent year for which reporting is available, the number of reported crimes were down to 5,069, which works out to 2,300 fewer crimes per year and a 31% decline. Early results for 2020 suggest that crime numbers are continuing to decline, according to Clark’s release.

Clark points out that in 2006, Anderson County law enforcement agencies solved only 33 % of the reported crimes. Ssince then, however, the rate of solving crimes in Anderson County has increased every year and in 2019, stood at 56%.

Clark states that, “The average for solving crimes for law enforcement over the entire State of Tennessee for 2019 was 15% lower than in Anderson County. We are proud of that progress.”

These figures are perhaps more meaningful when compared with not only the state average, but also several counties of similar size. In 2019, Clark writes that Anderson County’s crime rate was 6,664 per 100,000 people. That is well below the state average of 8,221 crimes per 100,000. In 2019, the local crime rate was also below that of some similar sized counties such as Madison (Jackson), Putnam (Cookeville), Washington (Johnson City), Sevier (Sevierville) and Bradley (Cleveland).