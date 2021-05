AC Library Board to meet in person May 20th

The Anderson County Library Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, May 20th, at 5 pm. For the first time in many months, the meeting will be held in person at the Norris Lion’s Club Pavilion. The public is welcome to attend all meetings.

For more information contact Joshua Anderson, Library Board Chairman, at 865-771-4495, or email him at [email protected].