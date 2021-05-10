AC government holding tarp giveaway

The Anderson County government will give away free tarps this Saturday, May 15th, from 9 am to 1 pm, at the Glen Alpine Convenience Center at 3065 Norris Freeway in Andersonville.

Simply drop off your trash at the convenience center on Saturday morning, and you will receive a free tarp that you can use to cover your next litter load as required by state law. There will also be goodies and prizes, while they last, according to the announcement.

In the event of inclement weather, the tarp giveaway will be postponed until May 22nd, the following Saturday.

Sponsors for the event include Ace Hardware of Clinton, the Anderson County Solid Waste Department, the Anderson County Litter Grant program and a TDOT Litter Grant. The giveaway is also being supported by the Anderson County Commission, the Mayor’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and the county’s Buildings and Grounds department.

It is all part of the “Nobody Trashes Tennessee” initiative, sponsored by the state.