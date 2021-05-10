AC government holding tarp giveaway

Jim Harris 10 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 116 Views

The Anderson County government will give away free tarps this Saturday, May 15th, from 9 am to 1 pm, at the Glen Alpine Convenience Center at 3065 Norris Freeway in Andersonville.

Simply drop off your trash at the convenience center on Saturday morning, and you will receive a free tarp that you can use to cover your next litter load as required by state law. There will also be goodies and prizes, while they last, according to the announcement.

In the event of inclement weather, the tarp giveaway will be postponed until May 22nd, the following Saturday.

Sponsors for the event include Ace Hardware of Clinton, the Anderson County Solid Waste Department, the Anderson County Litter Grant program and a TDOT Litter Grant. The giveaway is also being supported by the Anderson County Commission, the Mayor’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and the county’s Buildings and Grounds department.

It is all part of the “Nobody Trashes Tennessee” initiative, sponsored by the state.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

AC Community Action announces commodity card sign-ups

Anderson County Community Action will be signing people up for the GREEN commodity card today …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.