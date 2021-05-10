AC Community Action announces commodity card sign-ups

Anderson County Community Action will be signing people up for the GREEN commodity card today (Monday, May 10th) through Wednesday, May 19th on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 am to 12 noon.

Sign-ups will take place at their office at 149 North Main Street in Clinton.

If you already have the green commodity card, you do not need to sign up this time around.

If you would like to sign up, be sure to bring proof of your 2021 household income, excluding a bank statement, and proof of address when you come in.

The deadline to sign up will be noon on Wednesday the 19th.

Commodities will be distributed on Thursday, May 27th from 10 am to 1 pm at the National Guard Armory in Clinton, and organizers ask that you please bring six (6) brown paer bags with you.

For more information, call Community Action at 865-457-5500.