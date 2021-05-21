50+ ET bridges described as “structurally deficient”

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 62 Views

Over 50 bridges in East Tennessee are considered “structurally deficient,” according toTDOT, which says the “structurally deficient” designation is given to a bridge, “if one or more major structural components of the bridge are rated in poor condition.” A bridge can also be classified as structurally deficient if its load carrying capacity is significantly below current design standards or if it crosses a waterway that frequently overtops the bridge during floods.

In Anderson County, only the bridge on Raccoon Valley Road over Byrams Fork Creek built in 1940 is listed as structurally deficient. Four bridges in Campbell County received the designation, as did nine in Morgan County and one in Roane.

You can follow this link to the TDOT website for a list of every bridge in the state that carries the structurally deficient status.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

What a difference a year makes in state unemployment

(TDLWD) Tennessee’s statewide unemployment rate for April 2021 decreased by double digits when compared to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.