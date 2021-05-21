50+ ET bridges described as “structurally deficient”

Over 50 bridges in East Tennessee are considered “structurally deficient,” according toTDOT, which says the “structurally deficient” designation is given to a bridge, “if one or more major structural components of the bridge are rated in poor condition.” A bridge can also be classified as structurally deficient if its load carrying capacity is significantly below current design standards or if it crosses a waterway that frequently overtops the bridge during floods.

In Anderson County, only the bridge on Raccoon Valley Road over Byrams Fork Creek built in 1940 is listed as structurally deficient. Four bridges in Campbell County received the designation, as did nine in Morgan County and one in Roane.

You can follow this link to the TDOT website for a list of every bridge in the state that carries the structurally deficient status.