Yager, Powers ask Comptroller to examine I-75 construction delays in Campbell

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 14 Views

(Submitted) State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) and State Representative Dennis Powers (R-Jacksboro) announced Tuesday that they have requested Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower to conduct a special review regarding the delays and cost of a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) project to put a truck climbing lane on I-75 in Campbell County.  The lawmakers have received numerous complaints from constituents regarding the traffic and safety problems caused by the project, which is still under construction three years past the expected completion date.

“The TDOT project in Campbell County, known as Interstate 75 Truck Climbing Lane, was let in 2016 for a two-year project for $12.9 million,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Comptroller Mumpower requesting the special review.  “Five years later the project is incomplete and the current price tag is $31 million.  We respectfully request your office conduct a special review of this project to have a better understanding of the delays and result increase in expenditure.”

“We understand that this project is more complicated than first anticipated,” Yager and Powers added.  “However, the cost, as well as the time expected to complete the project, has more than doubled.  We have specifically asked for more information as we look to ensure taxpayer money used for this project is accountable and transparent to the constituents we serve.”

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Former attorney in Roane convicted by federal jury on child sex charges

On Monday, April 19th, a federal jury in Knoxville convicted 64-year-old Kent Lowery Booher, 64, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.