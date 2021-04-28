RSCC President Chris Whaley, State Senator Ken Yager (Photo, Bob Fowler)

Yager makes donation to Roane State

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

(By Bob Fowler, Roane State staff writer) A replica of a portrait of the man for whom Roane State Community College is named is now prominently displayed in the President’s Conference Room in the college’s Dunbar Building on the Roane County campus.

Archibald Roane served as Tennessee’s second governor from 1801 to 1803, and the framed replica of his portrait was donated to the college by Sen. Ken Yager, a long-time Roane State supporter.

“We’re so excited to have this,” Roane State President Chris Whaley said. “It will be the focal point of the room.”

Yager said he received permission to make a copy of the original portrait, an oil painting by artist C.J. Fox, and that replica was transferred onto canvas through what Yager described as a “highly technical process.”

Yager said the portrait by artist C.J. Fox is part of a collection of historical depictions that are contained in the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville.

The senator, who for years served as Roane County Executive, said he received permission to have the original portrait loaned to him, and it’s now part of the décor in his Nashville office.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Clinton mobile food truck ordinance adopted

Mobile food truck ordinance #658 was passed by the Clinton City Council on Monday. City …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.