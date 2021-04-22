Yager: Bill to benefit volunteer firefighters advances in Nashville

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 15 Views

Legislation being co-sponsored by State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) to aid volunteer firefighters is headed for a final vote in the Tennessee Senate after it was approved by the Finance, Ways and Means Committee this week.

According to a press release from the Senator’s office, Senate Bill 778 would provide an annual $600 stipend, paid upon completion of at least 30 hours of training.

“I am delighted that this bill is headed to the Senate floor for final approval,” said Sen. Yager, who has worked to provide the supplement payment for the past several General Assemblies.  “It is a well-deserved payment to help these firefighters with expenses they incur as they put their lives on the line for our communities.”

The majority of Tennessee’s firefighters, approximately 64%, are volunteers.

Currently, the cost of any training or equipment these firefighters go through is often paid out of their own pockets. The $4.92 million cost for the annual volunteer firefighter training payment is fully funded in Governor Bill Lee’s 2021-2022 budget proposal. 

The governor’s proposed budget also includes an additional $1 million to provide support grants for volunteer fire departments under a program set up by legislation that was actually passed by the General Assembly in 2019.  That legislation will also be considered on final approval in the coming weeks.

The release states that the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program was established to better equip volunteer firefighter departments to serve their communities and reduce fire fatalities, including those incurred by firefighters.

“Our volunteer firefighters are true heroes,” added Sen. Yager.  “We will continue to look for ways to make their jobs easier and to recruit additional volunteers as they protect our homes and our lives.”

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

State Pre-K meets 9 of 10 standards for ‘high-quality pre-K programs’

(TN Dept. of Education) Tennessee now meets nine of 10 standards for high-quality pre-K programs, which demonstrates progress over the last several years, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.