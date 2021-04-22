Yager: Bill to benefit volunteer firefighters advances in Nashville

Legislation being co-sponsored by State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) to aid volunteer firefighters is headed for a final vote in the Tennessee Senate after it was approved by the Finance, Ways and Means Committee this week.

According to a press release from the Senator’s office, Senate Bill 778 would provide an annual $600 stipend, paid upon completion of at least 30 hours of training.

“I am delighted that this bill is headed to the Senate floor for final approval,” said Sen. Yager, who has worked to provide the supplement payment for the past several General Assemblies. “It is a well-deserved payment to help these firefighters with expenses they incur as they put their lives on the line for our communities.”

The majority of Tennessee’s firefighters, approximately 64%, are volunteers.

Currently, the cost of any training or equipment these firefighters go through is often paid out of their own pockets. The $4.92 million cost for the annual volunteer firefighter training payment is fully funded in Governor Bill Lee’s 2021-2022 budget proposal.

The governor’s proposed budget also includes an additional $1 million to provide support grants for volunteer fire departments under a program set up by legislation that was actually passed by the General Assembly in 2019. That legislation will also be considered on final approval in the coming weeks.

The release states that the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program was established to better equip volunteer firefighter departments to serve their communities and reduce fire fatalities, including those incurred by firefighters.

“Our volunteer firefighters are true heroes,” added Sen. Yager. “We will continue to look for ways to make their jobs easier and to recruit additional volunteers as they protect our homes and our lives.”