Visitation for TDOC facilities to resume

(TDOC press release) The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) will resume visitation for inmates at all facilities beginning next weekend. A modified visitation schedule will be implemented on Saturday, April 10.  TDOC suspended visitation in March, 2020 as COVID-19 began to spread in the community.  The decision to resume visitation, for visitors 18 and older, was based on community data from the Department of Health, as well as vaccine administration at each facility.

In order to maintain social distancing guidelines, all visitors will be required to schedule an appointment.  Visitors will be required to wear masks, have their temperatures checked and respond to a series of Covid-19 screening questions prior to entry.  All inmates will be required to wear masks during the visits and have their temperatures checked prior to entering the visitation gallery.  Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the area.

“The Tennessee Department of Correction is committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our staff, inmates, visitors and volunteers,” Commissioner Tony Parker said.  “We understand the importance of maintaining contact with family members and we have worked to ensure the lines of communication between inmates and their loved ones remained opened during the pandemic.”

To schedule a visit, contact the facility directly:

  • Bledsoe County Correctional Complex
    Call: 423.881.6148/423.881.6463 (Monday through Friday from 8:00am-4:00pm CST)
  • DeBerry Special Needs Facility
    Call: 615.350.3843 (Monday 8:00am-3:00pm, Tuesday and Wednesday 8:00am-7:00pm, Thursday-8:00am-3:00pm)
  • Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center
    Call: 615.741.4773 (Monday through Wednesday from 10:00am-6:00pm)
  • Hardeman County Correctional Facility
    Call: 731.254.6005 (Monday through Thursday 8:00am-10:00am and 1:00pm-3:00pm; 731.254.6850 Thursday from 4:00pm-7:00pm)
  • Mark Luttrell Transition Center
    Call: 901.581.8173 (Monday through Wednesday 8:00am-7:00pm)
  • Morgan County Correctional Complex
    Call: 423.346.1390 (Monday through Thursday from 7:00am-3:00pm)
  • Northeast Correctional Complex
    Call: 423.727.3391 (Thursday-Sunday 7:00am-5:00pm)
  • Northwest Correctional Complex
    Call: 731.253.5116/731.253.5277 or 731-253-5130 (Monday through Wednesday from 8:30am-3:30pm)
  • Riverbend Maximum Security Institution
    Call: 615.350.3570 (Monday through Friday from 8:00am-3:00pm)
  • South Central Correctional Facility
    Call: 931.676.5346 ext.72205/931.213.2152(text) (Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8:00am-3:00pm and Wednesday from 8:00am-7:00pm)
  • Trousdale Turner Correctional Center
    Call: 615.808.0407 (Monday-Thursday from 8:00am-10:00am, 1:00pm-4:00pm)
  • Turney Center Industrial Complex
    Site 1 Call: 931.729.7963 (Monday through Thursday from 8:00am-4:00pm)
    Site 2 Call: 931.676.2973 (Monday through Thursday from 8:30am-3:30pm)
  • West Tennessee State Penitentiary
    Call: 731.738.1594 (Monday through Wednesday from 8:00am-6:00pm)
  • Whiteville Correctional Facility
    Call: 731.254.9200 ext. 40783 or ext. 40805 (Monday through Thursday 11:00am-6:00pm)
  • Women’s Therapeutic Residential Center
    Call :731.738.1594 (Monday through Wednesday from 8:00am-4:00pm)

View additional visitation guidelines on our website prior to your visit. Volunteer services will resume at a later date.

