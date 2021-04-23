Unemployment ticks up slightly in counties across state

(TDLWD/staff reports) As expected following a slight rise in the statewide unemployment rate in March, jobless rates in most of Tennessee’s 95 counties increased slightly as well, according to data released Thursday by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

Five counties across the state did experience lower unemployment for the month, while rates went up in 86 counties, and remained the same in four counties.

Thirty-two of Tennessee’s counties had a jobless rate of less than 5%. The remaining 63 counties recorded a rate of 5% or higher.

Williamson County’s jobless statistic of 3.3% was the lowest in the state. Its March rate was 0.3 of a percentage point higher than it was in February. At 3.6%, Moore County posted the second-lowest rate in the state but that is a 0.1 of a percentage point increase from the previous month. Wilson County’s rate of 4% was the third lowest in March, which is an increase of 0.3 of a percentage point.

Unemployment in Lake County decreased by 0.1 of a percentage point to 8.9%, which is the state’s highest rate for the month. Perry County’s rate of 7.5% was 0.2 of a percentage point higher than the previous month’s rate. Unemployment in Bledsoe county went up 0.5 of a percentage point to 7.4%.

The unemployment rate in Anderson County climbed by two-tenths of a percent between February and March, rising from 4.7 to 4.9%.

In Campbell County, the rate climbed from 6.1% in February to 6.4% in March, an increase of three-tenths of a point.

Unemployment in Knox County also went up by three-tenths of a percentage point, climbing from 3.8 two months ago to 4.1% in March.

Morgan County saw a very small uptick in unemployment for March, with the rate climbing by one-tenth of a point from 5.7 to 5.8%.

Roane County’s unemployment rate went from 5.2 to 5.5% last month, an increase of three-tenths of a percent.

Union County’s rate also climbed by three-tenths of percent, ending at 5.3% in March, up from 5.0% in February.

Statewide, seasonally adjusted unemployment inched up 0.1 of a percentage point to 5% in March.

Nationally, unemployment dropped 0.2 of a percentage point to 6%.

A complete analysis of the March 2021 Tennessee county unemployment data is available here .