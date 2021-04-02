Unemployment rates in 90 of 95 counties down in February

As a further indication the state of Tennessee’s economic turnaround continues, unemployment rates for February dropped in nearly every county, according to new data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. 90 counties experienced lower unemployment during the month. Four counties recorded an increase in unemployment, while Smith County’s February rate remained unchanged from the previous month.

Locally, the unemployment rates in both Anderson and Campbell counties fell by two-tenths of a percent from January to February. Anderson County’s rate fell from 5.0% to 4.8% in February, while Campbell County’s declined from 6.3 to 6.1%. Knox County saw a decline of three-tenths of a point, falling from 4.2% to 3.9% in February. Morgan County saw the largest decrease in unemployment between January and February in WYSH’s immediate service area, dropping half point from January’s 6.2 to 5.7% in the most recent report. Roane County’s jobless rate fell from 5.7% to start the new year, to 5.3% in February. Union County saw its rate fall from 5.3 to 5/1%, a decrease of two-tenths of a percentage point.

Williamson County continued to have the state’s lowest jobless rate in February at 3.1%.. Moore County recorded the second-lowest rate for the month at 3.4%, followed by Wilson County’s rate of 3.7%.

At 8.6%, Lake County had Tennessee’s highest unemployment rate in February. Cocke County recorded the second-highest rate of the month at 7.8%, while Perry County’s rate of 7.5% was also down month-to-month by 0.5 of a percentage point.

A complete analysis of Tennessee’s February 2021 county unemployment data is available here .