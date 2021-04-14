UCOR, Roane State partner to offer Small Business Diversity Summit

The need to create workplaces that are more diverse has come into focus more sharply in the last few years. While the need is there, the “how to” is less clear, especially for small businesses. To support the vital small businesses in East Tennessee, UCOR, an Amentum-led partnership with Jacobs, and Roane State Community College are presenting a free virtual event to provide useful tools and techniques in diversity and inclusion.

The Oak Ridge Small Business Diversity Summit is a two-hour virtual event scheduled for April 28 beginning at 9 a.m. UCOR and Roane State welcome the Department of Energy’s Nicole Nelson-Jean as the keynote speaker for the event. Nelson-Jean is the Associate Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Field Operations for DOE’s Office of Environmental Management (EM). In her role, Nelson-Jean supports 16 EM field sites across the United States. Her participation in the event underscores DOE’s commitment to small businesses.

Following Nelson-Jean’s presentation, a panel of experts will discuss best practices in diversity and inclusion. Moderated by Charlie Malarkey, UCOR’s Administrative Services Manager, panel members include Harry Boston, President of Boston Government Services; Mae Mosley, Director of Human Resources, Oak Ridge Associated Universities, and Darris Upton, Diversity Development Manager, Knox County Mayor’s Office.

Rounding out the event, Don Truza will provide some practical tips that attendees can apply in their own workplaces. Truza is a Certified Senior Career Coach with The Transition Team, Inc.

Registration is required to participate in the April 28 virtual event. Those wishing to attend can register now at https://2021-small-business-diversity-summit.eventbrite.com.