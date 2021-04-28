TWRA seeking public comment on ‘slight’ hunting regulation changes

Jim Harris

(TWRA press release) The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is now soliciting comments on the proposed slight changes to the 2021-22 hunting seasons’ regulations that were made at the April meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission. The changes proposed by the Agency were primarily related to Unit CWD regulations and additional hunting opportunities at Buffalo Ridge Refuge.

This is an opportunity for the public to share ideas and concerns about the proposed hunting regulations with TWRA staff. A public comment period on the proposals will be open until May 14.

View the 2021-22 proposals.

Public comments will be considered by TWRA’s Wildlife Division staff and may be presented as proposals for regulation changes.  Comments may be submitted by mail to: Hunting Season Comments, TWRA, Wildlife Division, 5107 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 or emailed to [email protected]. Please include “Hunting Season Comments” on the subject line of emailed submissions.

Hunting seasons are set every two years. However, the commission is allowed to make amendments to the proclamation.

