TWRA: Man seriously injured in Campbell ATV crash

A Knoxville man was seriously injured in an early-morning ATV accident on Thursday, according to TWRA.

The agency says that 31-year-old Cameron Hickey of Knoxville was driving a Yamaha Kodiak 4-wheeler on Flatwoods Road, entering the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area.

Investigators say that his ATV struck a rock and he lost control. The impact threw him some 80 feet and knocked him unconscious.

A friend he was riding with witnessed the crash and called 911.

Hickey was flown to UT Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

TheTWRA says it’s investigation is ongoing.