Two brothers found dead in Roane house, investigation underway

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 1,412 Views

Authorities in Roane County are investigating after two brothers were fuond dead inside a home on Tuesday.

Ninth District Attorney General Russell Johnson said Tuesday that fatal drug overdoses are suspected after the bodies of the brothers, ages 17 and 19, were found inside a home on Circle Road off of Caney Creek Road.

Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton said there’s no indications of foul play, and that autopsies are being conducted.

As of the time this report was filed, the names of the two young men had not been made public. We will pass along more information as it becomes available.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Isaiah 117 House coming to Anderson County

(Submitted) Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, is …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.