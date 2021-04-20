Tractor accident kills one in Campbell

A man was killed in a rollover tractor accident late Monday afternoon in Campbell County.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened shortly before 5 pm Monday off of Jacksboro Pike. The victim, identified only as an older man, was trapped under the tractor, and had to be extricated by emergency crews before being taken to UT Medical center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The name of the victim had not been released as of the time this report was filed, pending the notification of next-of-kin.

In addition to the CCSO, crews from the Campbell County Rural Fire service and EMS responded as did members of the LaFollette Fire Department and the LaFollette Rescue Squad.