THP: Two, including one from Rockwood, arrested after ‘road rage’ incident

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

(THP press release) On April 23, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to a BOLO of a hit-and-run driver on I-40 in Putnam County. It was reported that the fleeing driver allegedly shot at another vehicle in an apparent road rage incident.

Trooper Donnie Clark of THP’s Interdiction Plus Unit was patrolling in the area when he located the suspect vehicle and performed a traffic stop. During the trooper’s interview, both the driver and passenger admitted to using a gun to intimidate the victim but denied firing the weapon. During the search of the vehicle, a .22 caliber rifle was recovered.

The driver, Bobby Jolly, age 24 from Rockwood, Tennessee and Hannah Price, age 24 from Nashville, Tennessee were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

If you encounter yourself in a road rage incident, we strongly urge you to never take the law into your hands. Immediately remove yourself from the dangerous situation. You can do this by slowing down and allowing the other driver to go ahead or safely exit the roadway. Please notify law enforcement immediately and provide a description of the vehicle, driver, passenger, and if possible, a tag number for them to investigate.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Photo exhibit to spotlight families removed for Norris Dam

(Norris Dam State Park press release) The Lenoir Museum will present a month-long exhibit starting …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.