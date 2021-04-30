THP: Two die in Campbell crash

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that two young men were killed late Wednesday night when the pickup they were in crashed in Campbell County.

The THP says that the crash happened on Old Middlesboro Highway at the intersection with Stiner Lane shortly before 11 pm. Troopers identified the victims as the driver, 21-year-old Elijah Goins, and his passenger, 20-year-old Ethan Cox, both of Jacksboro.

According to the THP, Goins had been driving east in a 2020 Chevy Silverado when it went off the left side of Old Middlesboro Highway, hit two trees and then an embankment. The pickup became airborne and landed in trees along a fence line, before coming to rest in the westbound lanes.

Neither Goins nor Cox was wearing a seat belt, according to the THP.