THP: Two die in Campbell crash

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 125 Views

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that two young men were killed late Wednesday night when the pickup they were in crashed in Campbell County.

The THP says that the crash happened on Old Middlesboro Highway at the intersection with Stiner Lane shortly before 11 pm. Troopers identified the victims as the driver, 21-year-old Elijah Goins, and his passenger, 20-year-old Ethan Cox, both of Jacksboro.

According to the THP, Goins had been driving east in a 2020 Chevy Silverado when it went off the left side of Old Middlesboro Highway, hit two trees and then an embankment. The pickup became airborne and landed in trees along a fence line, before coming to rest in the westbound lanes.

Neither Goins nor Cox was wearing a seat belt, according to the THP.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Local scoreboard, NASCAR schedule

HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD, THURSDAY BASEBALL Alcoa 9 Anderson County 7…Campbell County 8 Cumberland Gap 7…Loudon …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.