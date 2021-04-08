THP: One killed in motorcycle crash

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a woman was killed in a motorcycle crash in downtown LaFollette Wednesday night.

Trooper Isaac Phillips reported that the crash occurred shortly before 7 pm when 42-year-old Missy Pebley of LaFollette had been riding her 2005 Harley-Davidson motorycle north on South Tennessee Avenue when she came to the intersection with West Central Avenue. The report indicates that as she tried to make a left turn on to Central, she lost control of the motorcycle, which veered off the left side of the roadway. After striking a curb and crossing over the sidewalk, the bike entered the parking lot of the People’s Bank of the South before finally coming to rest.

Pebley was wearing a helmet but died on the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

