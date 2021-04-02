Thomas “Tommy” Loyd, age 72 of Clinton

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 153 Views

Thomas “Tommy” Loyd, age 72 of Clinton passed on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.  He was born September 3, 1948 in Clinton, Tennessee to the late George and Georgie Loyd.  Tommy retired from Y-12 as a Heavy Equipment Operator after 42 years of service.  Throughout his life Tommy was an avid fisherman and loved camping, mowing yards, working on lawn mowers, and helping his children, Jason weld and Tonya with her plumbing jobs.   

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Cheryl Loyd of Clinton; daughter, Tonya Loyd of Clinton; son, Jason Loyd & wife Brandy of Clinton; brother, Pete Loyd & wife Wanda of Clinton; special aunts, Barbara Price of Clinton and Polly Elliott of Clinton. 

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, April 5, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  His graveside service will be 1:00 pm, Tuesday at Grandview Memorial Garden. 

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Patsy Johnson Crass, age 82, of Kingston

Patsy Johnson Crass, age 82, of Kingston passed away March 28, 2021.  She was preceded in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.