Thomas “Tommy” Loyd, age 72 of Clinton passed on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He was born September 3, 1948 in Clinton, Tennessee to the late George and Georgie Loyd. Tommy retired from Y-12 as a Heavy Equipment Operator after 42 years of service. Throughout his life Tommy was an avid fisherman and loved camping, mowing yards, working on lawn mowers, and helping his children, Jason weld and Tonya with her plumbing jobs.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Cheryl Loyd of Clinton; daughter, Tonya Loyd of Clinton; son, Jason Loyd & wife Brandy of Clinton; brother, Pete Loyd & wife Wanda of Clinton; special aunts, Barbara Price of Clinton and Polly Elliott of Clinton.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, April 5, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His graveside service will be 1:00 pm, Tuesday at Grandview Memorial Garden.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com