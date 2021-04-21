Teresa Diane Lyons, age 57, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Diane loved the beach, she loved to garden, and make crafts. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her great granddaughter holds a special place in her heart. Diane will be greatly missed by her family.

She is preceded in death by her father Clarence Pointer and mother; daughter, April Bailey; brothers, James Pointer, Clarence Pointer Jr., Jesse Pointer.

She is survived by her husband, Wesley Lyons of Andersonville, TN; son, J.B. Bailey JR. of Clinton, TN; daughter, Amanda Womack (Blake) of Clinton, TN; brother, Harold Pointer of Knoxville, TN; sister Stacy Pointer of Andersonville, TN; 11 grandchildren and her great granddaughter.

Friends and family will meet at Liberty Baptist Cemetery for the interment which will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

Jones Mortuary, LLC in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.