TDOT observes National Work Zone Awareness Week April 26-30

(TDOT press release) The Tennessee Department of Transportation is joining states across the nation to ask motorists to Work with Us – move over and slow down for highway workers. TDOT will spread that message statewide during National Work Zone Awareness Week (April 26-30) to improve safety in Tennessee’s interstate and highway construction and maintenance work zones.

“It’s been five years since our TDOT family lost three employees struck and killed by passing motorists, and it’s still fresh in our memories,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said. “Hundreds of TDOT employees are working on our highways each day. We need motorists to work with us by moving over and slowing down for TDOT workers or first responders working along our interstates and state routes. We ask drivers to pay attention to signs, observe the handsfree law, reduce your speed, and move over when possible.”

The spring and summer months provide perfect weather for highway work. Work zones include everything from major interstate widening projects to pothole patching and mowing. Motorists will encounter work zones across Tennessee in downtowns, along interstates, and in rural areas. Last year in Tennessee, 23 people died in work zone crashes, including workers, drivers, and passengers.

TDOT launched the Work with Us – Move Over, Slow Down safety campaign to help bring awareness to the importance of safety in work zones. To learn more about the campaign, see the answers to many frequently asked questions about work zones, and take the Work with Us pledge, click on the Work with Us link below.

Work zone safety messages will be displayed on TDOT’s overhead Dynamic Message Signs on interstates in Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga, and Knoxville. Prominent buildings and bridges will be lighted in orange, and “Work with Us – Move Over, Slow Down” signs will be posted at work zones across the state, displaying this message at various locations statewide.

This Wednesday, April 28th, is “wear orange day”. Please show your support for National Work Zone Awareness by wearing orange. Throughout this week, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram as TDOT will be posting photos, infographics, and videos to broaden awareness of the importance of driving safe and undistracted, especially through work zones.