TDOE announces next cohort of trauma-informed schools

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 9 Views

Tennessee Department of Education has announce 176 schools were selected for the second cohort of trauma-informed schools in Tennessee. This new cohort more than doubles the original 73 schools from the first trauma-informed schools cohort which launched in 2018-19.In Tennessee, the model trauma-informed school designation recognizes schools for their emphasis on implementing trauma-informed strategies to provide critical supports for students. Schools implementing trauma-informed approaches have seen improvements in school climate, attendance, and teacher satisfaction, while seeing a reduction in suspensions and expulsions, stress for staff and students, and more.

To view the full list of the new cohort of trauma-informed schools, click here

Through the application process, the schools were selected and committed to a two-year development cycle with the department, including high-quality training, resources, and ongoing support as they implement trauma-informed strategies.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

THP: Two die in Campbell crash

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that two young men were killed late Wednesday night when …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.