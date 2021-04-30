TDOE announces next cohort of trauma-informed schools

Tennessee Department of Education has announce 176 schools were selected for the second cohort of trauma-informed schools in Tennessee. This new cohort more than doubles the original 73 schools from the first trauma-informed schools cohort which launched in 2018-19.In Tennessee, the model trauma-informed school designation recognizes schools for their emphasis on implementing trauma-informed strategies to provide critical supports for students. Schools implementing trauma-informed approaches have seen improvements in school climate, attendance, and teacher satisfaction, while seeing a reduction in suspensions and expulsions, stress for staff and students, and more.

To view the full list of the new cohort of trauma-informed schools, click here .

Through the application process , the schools were selected and committed to a two-year development cycle with the department, including high-quality training, resources, and ongoing support as they implement trauma-informed strategies.