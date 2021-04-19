TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Morgan

The TBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Morgan County.

The agency said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Coal Hill Road after deputies from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, working through a mutual aid agreement, responded to reports of a man with a gun in this area around 5:30 pm on Sunday.

The TBI said that when the deputies arrived, they made contact with 22-year-old Paul Crass, who was armed, leading to a standoff, during which investigators say that Crass fired his weapon at least one time. The deputies returned fire, striking Crass, who was then taken to UT Medical center with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

No officers were injured, according to the TBI, which said Sunday that its investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration, according to TBI.

