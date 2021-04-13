Summer camp sign-ups underway in Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 41 Views

(OR Recreation & Parks press release) Registration for the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department’s annual Summer Camp program is now underway.

Registration can be completed online at www.orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov/special-events/summer-camp/.

Camp fees, which can be paid by cash or check at the Civic Center front desk, will be due one week in advance of the reserved week. At this time, credit card payments are not being accepted.

For any questions regarding City Summer Camps, contact Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks’ Shayla Bowling or Jennifer Bohanan at (865) 425-3450. You can also email [email protected].

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Follow-up: Man flees police, hides in church

Sunday proved to be eventful for members of an Oak Ridge church after a wanted …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.