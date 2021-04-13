Summer camp sign-ups underway in Oak Ridge

(OR Recreation & Parks press release) Registration for the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department’s annual Summer Camp program is now underway.

Registration can be completed online at www.orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov/special-events/summer-camp/.

Camp fees, which can be paid by cash or check at the Civic Center front desk, will be due one week in advance of the reserved week. At this time, credit card payments are not being accepted.

For any questions regarding City Summer Camps, contact Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks’ Shayla Bowling or Jennifer Bohanan at (865) 425-3450. You can also email [email protected].