State offering $10K reward for information in 2014 OR murder case

On Monday, at the request of Seventh Judicial Attorney General Dave Clark, Governor Bill Lee gave his authorization to offer a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the shooting death of an Oak Ridge man over six years ago.

On December 8th, 2014, 29-year-old Thomas Steven “T.S.” Thrasher was found shot dead inside his apartment in the Rolling Hills apartment complex on West Vanderbilt Drive. Despite investigations by Oak Ridge Police and the TBI, the case has gone cold, and now officials are offering the reward as they hope to give Thrasher’s family some answers.

Clark wrote in his announcement that Thrasher’s children, other family members and friends are “desperate to find his killer.” Clark also said that “cold cases like this present special challenges, but often the smallest amount of information may lead to a completed investigation and ultimately a conviction.”

If you believe you may have information about the shooting death of Thomas Steven Thrasher, contact the TBI’s tip line at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463).