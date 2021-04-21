Smokies baseball announces May promotional schedule

(Tennessee Smokies press release) The Tennessee Smokies have announced the start of their 2021 promotional schedule. May’s promotional schedule includes two giveaways, Superhero Night (May 8), Salute to Frontline Workers Day (May 23), and the first firework show of the season.

The Tennessee Smokies Home Opener presented by Bush’s Beans will take place on Tuesday, May 4 at 7:00pm. On Opening Night fans will receive the first giveaway of the season, a 2021 magnet schedule presented by Pilot Food Marts.

All giveaways (unless otherwise stated) will be given to the first 1,000 fans through the gates. Another giveaway in May includes a shrimp shaped neck pillow (May 7) presented by Hampton Inn & Suites Sevierville at Stadium Drive.

The first Saturday game of the season will feature Superhero Night (May 8). Fans can look forward to superheroes roaming the concourse and holding meet-and-greets for autographs and photos. Spiderman, Black Widow, and Batman will be in attendance. On Mother’s Day (May 9) presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, a lucky mother will be recognized before the game and will receive a gift card from Academy Sports + Outdoors. Nominate your Mom by clicking here.

The Tennessee Smokies’ second homestand of the season, running May 18-23, will include the first firework show of the season (May 22) and Salute to Frontline Workers Day presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee (May 23).

America’s Friendliest Ballpark will host 11 firework shows in 2021 presented by Pepsi & Coors Light, including every Saturday home game starting May 22 through September 11, in addition to July 2 and 3.

On Tuesday home games, the Tennessee Smokies will recognize a local First Responder during First Responders Night presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Nominate a local First Responder by clicking here.

The team also introduces the new weekly promotional special of Taco Tuesday featuring $2 soft tacos and select beer specials. All-You-Can-Eat Wednesdays, presented by M3 Technology, and Thirsty Thursdays, presented by Coors Light, return to Smokies Stadium.

Additional promotions and giveaways for June, July, August, and September will be released at a later date.

Thursday, April 22 at 10:00am May’s single game tickets will go on sale. The 2021 schedule and information regarding single game tickets, season tickets, and mini plans can be found online at smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.