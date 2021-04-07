Silas Dewayne Bridges, age 73

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 2 Views

Silas Dewayne Bridges, age 73, passed away at his home on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Silas was a hard-working man that started his career in coal mining at age 12. He was a self-taught mechanic that enjoyed working on cars and small engines of all types. Silas loved to talk about God, he loved to pray, and he was a great provider for his family. He never met a stranger. Silas will be deeply missed by his family.

He is preceded in death by his father, Letcher Bridges; mother, Mary McNew; sister, Roena Cothren; and grandson, Logan Ousley.

He is survived by his wife, Mary McCoy (Bridges); sons, Anthony Ousley (Dedra), Michael Ousley (April); daughter, Jamie Cherry; sister, Jequita Sexton; grandchildren, Cameron and Emily Bridges, Cati Ousley, Whitney Ousley, Grayson Jones, Alexis and Justin Howard, and Hunter LeVeau.

There are no memorial services set at this time.

Jones Mortuary, LLC in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Regina M. Weaver, age 58 of Clinton

Regina M. Weaver, age 58 of Clinton gained her heavenly wings on Saturday, April 3, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.