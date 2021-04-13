Sewer work underway in Oak Ridge

(Oak Ridge press release) Oak Ridge Public Works would like residents to be aware of upcoming sewer work and inspections.

Beginning Tuesday, April 13, crews will be working on the sewer system in the following areas: Everest Circle, East Drive, Clarion Road, California Avenue, Chatham Lane, North Alabama Road, Arkansas Avenue, Anna Road, Alhambra Road, Albany Road, Athens Road and Apple Lane.

Work will take approximately one month to complete.

They will be checking for blockages with a Sewer Line Rapid Assessment Tool (SL-RAT) which operates with acoustic sound. During this time, residents may experience unusual noises coming from the sewer lines, which is normal due to the high-frequency this tool uses.

For questions or more information, contact the Oak Ridge Public Works Department at (865) 425-1875.

