School Spring Plant Sales underway in AC

The annual spring plant sales are underway at three Anderson County Schools.

The Clinton High School Greenhouse is open to the public from 9 am to 4 pm weekdays, and from 9 am to 1 pm on Saturdays.

The Anderson County FFA Greenhouse will be open weekdays from from 9 am to 5 pm and on Saturdays from 8 am to 1 pm, featuring a variety of flowering plants and vegetable plants.

The Clinch River Community School (located on the same campus as Anderson County High School and the Career and Technical Center will be selling plants weekdays from 8 am to 3 pm, or until they sell out.