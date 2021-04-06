Safe Planting Dates announced by UTIA

Jim Harris 15 mins ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 3 Views

The UT Institute of Agriculture has released Safe Planting Dates for Spring Planning.

In Oak Ridge, it will be safe to plant after April 28th, while in the northern end of the county, in Norris, that date is a little later, at May 9th.

According to 30-year NOAA weather data where only a 10% chance of a frost (<32 F) after date.

Here are a few spring tasks to perform in your garden:

  • Follow soil test advice for pre-plant fertilization
  • Be sure to purchase disease resistant varieties and healthy stocky, dark green seedlings
  • Fungicides are a preventative action used along with sanitation and crop rotation
  • Control early weeds to combat insect and disease pressure
  • Scout often for pests and diseases by checking leaf undersides and interior leaves

Find more by following this link.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Main Street Baptist to host drive-in COVID vaccination clinic

Main Street Baptist Church in Rocky Top is partnering with Munsey’s Pharmacy in Oak Ridge, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.