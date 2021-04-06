Safe Planting Dates announced by UTIA

The UT Institute of Agriculture has released Safe Planting Dates for Spring Planning.

In Oak Ridge, it will be safe to plant after April 28th, while in the northern end of the county, in Norris, that date is a little later, at May 9th.

According to 30-year NOAA weather data where only a 10% chance of a frost (<32 F) after date.

Here are a few spring tasks to perform in your garden:

Follow soil test advice for pre-plant fertilization

Be sure to purchase disease resistant varieties and healthy stocky, dark green seedlings

Fungicides are a preventative action used along with sanitation and crop rotation

Control early weeds to combat insect and disease pressure

Scout often for pests and diseases by checking leaf undersides and interior leaves

Find more by following this link.