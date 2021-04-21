“Run For A-Rare-Ness and Wiffle for a Cure” set for May 8th

Jim Harris

The Kennedy Ladd Foundation is hosting a 5K and Wiffle ball tournament to raise awareness for a disease known as Hurler MPS1. The event is called the “Run For A-Rare-Ness and Wiffle for a Cure.”

Allie Ladd and her husband created the Kennedy Ladd Foundation to raise money and awareness for genetic diseases like the one two of their children are currently battling. The Foundation is hosting a Wiffle ball game, 5K, and home run derby on May 8th, at the Swan Pond Sports Complex in Kingston.

There will also be food trucks, face painting, bounce houses, and other activities throughout the day.

The fee to register for the 5K is $30 in advance, $40 the day of the event, while wiffle ball teams can register for $25 in advance and $35 the day of. To enter both the 5K and the tournament, it will be $50. Registration for the home run derby will be offered on the day of the event only and will cost $5 per entry.

All proceeds support the Kennedy Ladd Foundation, and you can find out all the information you need about the disease and the event on May 8th by visiting www.kennedyladd.org, or emailing [email protected]

