RSCC’s One Stop offices in Harriman, Oak Ridge back open

Jim Harris

(RSCC press release) Roane State’s One Stop offices at the Roane County and Oak Ridge campuses have now resumed in-person student services.

Success coaches are also returning to all RSCC campuses this week on a mixed schedule. When scheduling appointments with success coaches, students will be able to select from in-person and virtual meeting options.

One Stop staff at the Roane County and Oak Ridge campuses moved to virtual operations earlier this year due to COVID-19 protocols. In-person One Stop services remained available at RSCC satellite campuses during this time.

Students who have transitioned from a success coach to an academic advisor can also contact the One Stop using the following virtual methods:

As a reminder, Roane State is planning a return to campus this fall. Many of the college’s COVID-19 precautions will remain in place so that students can take in-person classes safely. Online courses will still be available for those who prefer to learn virtually.

The most recent updates regarding Roane State’s pandemic response can be found online at roanestate.edu/coronavirus.

