Two infamous science fiction characters are a backdrop for David Adkins, a Roane State instructor who will be teaching a course in the history of science fiction during the fall semester. (RSCC photo)

RSCC offering ‘History of Science Fiction’ this fall

Listen up, science fiction fans, because this new Roane State class offering is for you.

The course, “The History of Science Fiction,” (INTL 1010) will be held during the fall semester on the Oak Ridge Branch Campus on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 4:50 p.m.

The three credit-hour course will be taught by adjunct professor David Adkins, who said in a press release, that he wanted to build a class that “examined major changes in global culture through the lens of speculative fiction.”

“Mary Shelley, Jules Verne, Robert Heinlein, films, television, and even comic books and anime all represent people trying to understand or explain confusing and often terrifying changes in new ways,” Adkins added.

Students will read and discuss short stories by some of the masters of the genre, including H.G. Wells, Verne, Edgar Allan Poe and Ray Bradbury. They’ll watch classic movies, from “Star Wars” to “Terminator.” Even comic books with science fiction as their theme will be up for discussion.

“Students can have some fun talking about various examples of science fiction in conjunction with the progression of modern global history,” Adkins said.

Registration for fall is open now. To view and sign up for courses, visit www.roanestate.edu/schedule. The application for admission is available at www.roanestate.edu/apply.

