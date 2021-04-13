RSCC, FMCOR team up for COVID vaccination clinic

(RSCC press release) Roane State Community College, in partnership with the Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge, is planning a two-part vaccination clinic at its Oak Ridge Branch Campus for Roane State students and employees.

The first clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, April 28, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. ET, and will provide the first dose of the Moderna vaccine to participants. Appointments are available for students and college employees by visiting www.roanestate.edu/vaccine. R numbers will be required to sign up. Students and employees from any campus location are eligible.

The clinics will be held in a drive-through format. Participants should follow signage posted on campus and can stay inside their vehicles the entire time. A short waiting period after receiving the shot will be required for safety. Vehicles will park in a designated area during this time.

After the first shot is administered, participants will automatically be scheduled to receive their second dose of the vaccine on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Participants will have the same appointment time at both clinics. Reminders about the second dose will be sent by text message and/or email. There is no cost associated with receiving the vaccine at these clinics.

Roane State students and employees who wish to participate in the vaccination clinics should be a minimum of 18 years old. Participants cannot have received any other COVID-19 vaccination prior to this clinic. Proof of identification will be required to attend.

Participants will also be required to complete the college’s online wellness screening in order to gain access to campus. The screening must be completed the same day, prior to the appointment time, and is available at www.roanestate.edu/checkup. Participants must also wear a face mask during the clinic.

The Oak Ridge Branch Campus is located at 701 Briarcliff Avenue in Oak Ridge. For more details on the upcoming vaccination clinic, visit www.roanestate.edu/vaccine. The latest information about Roane State’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found at www.roanestate.edu/coronavirus.