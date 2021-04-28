Ronald Lee Mancini, Sr., age 74 of Caryville

Ronald Lee Mancini, Sr., age 74 of Caryville, TN passed away, Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the UT Medical Center. He was born February 12, 1947 in Anderson County, TN. Ronald was a member of the Heavens View Missionary Baptist Church in Caryville, TN.  He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Haun Mancini, Helton Smith and Elsie Braden, son, Brian Mancini, brothers, Donald Mancini, Ralph Braden and Chucky Braden and sister, Reba Burgess. 

Survivors include wife of 51 years, Christine Andrews Mancini of Caryville, sons, Craig Mancini and Denise of LaFollette, Ronald Mancini, Jr. of Caryville and Keith Mancini of Lake City, brothers, Morris Braden, Stanley Smith, Charlie Smith and Delbert Smith, sisters, Teresa Faulkner, Nena Jones, Connie Duncan, Vickie Duncan and Rose Summertown, 11 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren.

Visitation will be 5:00 PM to 7:00PM  on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the Heavens View Missionary Baptist Church in Caryville, TN. The Funeral Service will follow Visitation at 7:00 PM with Rev. Danny Orick officiating. Family and Friends will meet at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City on Friday, April 30, 2021 for a 12:00 Noon Interment.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.

