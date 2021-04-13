Robert George Galazin, age 78 of Knoxville

Robert George Galazin, age 78 of Knoxville, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.  Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced as soon as the information becomes available.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all the arrangements. 

