Rev. Moss Beets, age 80, of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. He was born in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Moss L. Beets and Nina Beets on July 18, 1940. Moss was a member of Farmers Grove Baptist Church. He pastored several churches in Ohio and East Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years, Lucille Beets. He was also proceeded in death by several brothers and sisters.

He leaves behind sons, Larry Beets & wife Rosetta and Jerry Beets & wife Linda; daughter, Brenda Brown & husband Brian; two grandchildren, Karlee and Eli Beets as well as two siblings.

The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 pm, Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His graveside will follow at Grandview Memorial Garden with Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com